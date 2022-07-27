MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to solve a theft.

According to a Facebook post, on June 29, the woman and two men pictured below entered HEB at 5407 Andrews Highway and loaded up two full carts of miscellaneous items. An employee stopped one of the men from leaving the store with a cart containing more than $800 worth of goods. The other two suspected reportedly walked out with a cart containing more than $400 worth of merchandise. All three then left in a white four-door sedan.

If you recognize any of these suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220630302. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.