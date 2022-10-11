MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, the man pictured below is accused of walking out of a United Supermarket with a cart full of merchandise; about $526 worth. Investigators said he left the store without paying and drove away in a white Dodge Ram.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 221006300. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.