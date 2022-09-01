MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: MISD said students across all campuses impacted by MPD’s investigation are being dismissed.

The district expressed its thanks to all parents for their patience as campuses worked to endure student and staff safety.

Midland Police Department is investigating a call of shots fired near the Carver Center off Wall Street and Washington Avenue- some streets in the area have been blocked while investigators remain on the scene. MPD could not confirm any additional details about the investigation, however Midland ISD said the department is searching for a gunshot victim in the neighborhood.

In response, MISD confirmed that Midland Freshman has moved to a secure status, meaning that students will remain in classrooms and will not be dismissed until given the green light to do so. There is no active threat to the campus; however, no one will be allowed to enter or the exit the building until the secure status is lifted.

Young Women’s Leadership Academy is also on “lockdown” status for the time being. Again, there is no threat to students or staff on campus. Additionally, any children remaining on campus at the Carver Center are also on “lockdown”.

We will update as more information becomes available.