MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a call regarding shots fired in the area of 511 S. Calhoun St. at around 11:48pm, on Friday, July 28th.

According to a release from the City of Midland, upon arrival, officers found two subjects with gunshot wounds. Kevin Villa, 20, as well as a male juvenile. Both subjects were treated on the scene before being transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.

Initial investigation revealed an unknown subject drove by and shot both victims before fleeing the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story further once we receive more information.