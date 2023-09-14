MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is looking to identify the suspects involved in a shots fired call earlier this month.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on Sunday, September 10th, at about 2:15am, there were shots fired in the 1700 block of South Marshall.

Evidence shows multiple rounds were fired at the residence. The owners were reportedly in their bedroom when multiple rounds went through the window, nearly striking them. There is no known surveillance footage of the occurrence. Crime Stoppers says the suspects left the area in an unknown direction, in an unknown type of vehicle.

If you have any information, or footage, of this incident, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230910014. The first tipper that helps to solve the case will be eligible for a cash reward. Tippers remain anonymous and caller ID is not used.