MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of aggravated robbery.

According to MPD, on March 26, an unknown man reportedly entered three separate convenience stores wielding a handgun and demanded money from the registers. The suspect first entered a DK store at 2600 N Garfield around 4:00 a.m. He was then spotted at another DK store at 4415 N Garfield at around 5:00 a.m. Next, MPD said he allegedly robbed a Stripes store at 4508 N Big Spring at around 5:30 a.m.

Clerks described the suspect as a black man in a hoodie and investigators said they believe the man parked a vehicle down the street from each location and approached each store on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s non-emergency number at 432-685-7108.