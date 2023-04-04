MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three people accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on March 27, three men entered Sam’s Club on Tradewinds Boulevard and stole a gaming computer valued at more than $2,000. The trio left the scene in a black Dodge Caravan.

One suspect has been described as a white man with dark hair and tattoos on his arms. The second was described as a younger Hispanic man with a goatee and the third has been described as “heavier set” Hispanic man with a tribal style tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 230327022. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.