MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department and Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect.

According to a social media post, on December 6, an unknown suspect wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys hoodie broke into Texas Steak Express and stole the cash registers. The suspect then left the scene in a black Toyota Tundra with multiple stickers on the rear window.

The pictures aren’t very clear, but anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows anything about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 231206018. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.