MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Financial Crimes Unit of the Midland Police Department said it is investigating possible fraud involving Jamie Thompson and William Logsdon doing business as Magnum Oil & Gas or Magnum Exploration.

Anyone who has recently invested money with Thompson, Logsdon, or a representative of Magnum Oil & Gas/Magnum Exploration for undervalued oil and gas leases is asked to contact Sergeant Ray Flores with the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7175.

No other details about the investigation have been released.