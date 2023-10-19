MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating after a woman said she was abducted early Thursday morning near the area of Winfield Road and I Street. MPD said the call came in around 1:40 a.m. on October 19.

Viewers called the newsroom asking for information after neighbors began warning others of the incident Thursday afternoon. In a message between neighbors, a source detailed that a woman reported she was abducted and taken to another home, where she escaped via a window and flagged down a passing vehicle for help. Those details have not been confirmed by MPD. In a news release, investigators said they will reveal more details as soon as they are able.