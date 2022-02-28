MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, around 12:00 p.m. on February 24, the man in the video below entered Cash America Pawn at 101 W Wadley Avenue and requested to test a speaker by hooking it up to his vehicle. The employees told the man he could test the speaker if he gave them his driver’s license. The man took the speaker without leaving his license and left the store in a dark color Chevy truck. MPD said the truck had damage to the back right side.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220220017. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.