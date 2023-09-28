MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is looking to identify a pair of theft suspects who are involved in separate incidents of theft from HEB.

Male suspect left without paying for multiple items.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on September 6th, a male suspect entered a HEB store and left with multiple items in his cart without paying for him. If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers and reference case number 230913023.

MPD is also looking to identify an unknown male suspect who stole a wallet which was forgotten in the HEB checkout area. If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers and reference case number 230923023.

Male suspect stole forgotten wallet

Due to the case numbers being so similar, Crime Stoppers is reminding tippers to indicate which theft you are submitting a tip on. Sending a screenshot of the suspect with your tip may also help.

If you recognize either of these suspects, please contact Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app, referencing the corresponding case number. The first tipper to identify either suspect and clear the case will be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.