MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help to identify two men accused of burglary.

According to police, on June 13, two men driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe broke into both Sherwin Williams stores at 2215 N Midland Drive and 3110 N Loop 250 W. The pair stole multiple paint sprayer rigs, valued at more than $8,000, from each location. They also caused thousands more in damage to each store by breaking windows.





On June 21, two suspects matching this description and driving the same vehicle also burglarized two Sherwin Williams stores and an Outdoor Power and Equipment store in Amarillo. Crime Stoppers said the men may not be from this area.

If you recognize either suspect or know anything about the crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220613010. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a thousand-dollar reward.