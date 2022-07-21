MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, on July 13, the man pictured below visited three different optometrist clinics between 1:00 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. and stole 11 pairs of “high-end” glasses. In all, the man walked away with a reported $3,000 worth of merchandise.

If you recognize this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220713030. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.