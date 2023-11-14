MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is currently investigating an unknown suspect involved in a fraud case that occurred last month.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on October 18th, the suspect entered Rosa’s Cafe, located at 2501 N. Big Spring St., and stole a purse containing several items. This included identification information and credit cards. One of the stolen credit cards was later used at a Pilot.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 23-1018032. Tips made to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash rewards. Caller ID is not used and tippers remain anonymous.