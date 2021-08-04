MPD investigating Northern Tools theft

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on July 22, a man and woman stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Northern Tools. The pair left the store in a small light colored SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the man or woman pictured below is asked to call the MPD non-emergency line or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. Reference case number 210722025. Your tip may be worth a cash reward.