MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department, in partnership with Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify suspects in at least two separate cases. In both cases, the people pictured below are accused of stealing groceries from United Super Market.

According to MPD on June 5, the man below took $159.00 in goods from the United Store at 3317 N Midland Drive. If you recognize him, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220615301.

In an unrelated case, but similar in nature, the woman pictured below is accused of stealing groceries as well. She was seen leaving the store in a white single cab truck with orange flags on the back. If you recognize her, please call 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220527302.