MPD investigating man accused of theft of service

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

Around 3:00 p.m. on July 23, the man pictured below received services from Beauty Affair located in the 3300 block of N Midkiff totaling more than $100. According to a Facebook post, when it came time to pay for the services, the man said he needed to get his wallet from his vehicle and that he would be back. The man never returned to pay for the services he received.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS, You will remain anonymous, and your tip could be worth a cash reward.