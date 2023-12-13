MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers are asking the public’s assistance identifying two burglary suspects from last weekend.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, at about 3:30pm on Sunday, December 10th, two suspects entered the Santa Fe Apartment Complex, where they stole coins and damaged laundry machines. The property stolen and damaged has been estimated to be worth about $1,650.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app, referencing case number 231211010. Tips made to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.