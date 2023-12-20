MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers are asking the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown suspect involved in a theft earlier this month.

According to a post by Crime Stoppers, on Monday, December 11th, the suspect entered the Kohls’ store, located at N Loop 250 W. and stole several items before exiting the store without paying. The total of the items taken is valued at nearly $400.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 231213300. The first tip that leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.