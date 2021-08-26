MPD investigating Kent Kwik theft

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, around 6:30 p.m. on August 14, the man pictured below entered Kent Kwik in the 6100 block of Andrews Highway and purchased two small items. As he was leaving, he grabbed a Zippo lighter display and left. The value of the lighters is about $1,200.

The man left the store in an older model Chevrolet Trailblazer. According to surveillance video, the driver side of the vehicle is painted bland and white, while the passenger side is silver and black.





Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 210814029. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.