MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of identity theft and fraud.

According to a Facebook post, on June 10, the man pictured below opened an online account with AT&T using another person’s information. Then the man reportedly ordered a phone using the fraudulent account and had the phone shipped to the AT&T store on Midland Drive where he later used a forged Passport Card in the victim’s name to pick up the phone. The man purchased the phone, which is valued at nearly $1,100, using a payment plan in the victim’s name and has only paid the taxes owed on the purchase.

If you recognize this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220613306. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.