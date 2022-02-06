MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)-The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect in a homicide investigation.

Around 11:42 a.m. on February 6, MPD and the Midland Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of W Wall Street after a body was found in a hotel room. That victim has been identified as David Edward Demick, 54.

Investigators said around 2:00 a.m. on the 6th, an unknown man entered the victim’s room and left several hours later after a fight. That suspect was captured on the security camera inside the hotel.







Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information regarding this case is asked to call MPD at 432-685-7108 or Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. As always, your Crime Stoppers tip will remain anonymous.