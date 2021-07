MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing.

According to MPD around 4:22 p.m. on June 16, an unknown man stole tools from the Home Depot at 4009 N Midland Drive.

Police say the man drove away in a black 2012 Ford Explorer.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured above is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. Your tip could be worth a thousand-dollar reward.