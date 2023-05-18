MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help to solve a case after they said a hit and run driver seriously injured a pedestrian earlier this month.

According to a news release, the crash happened around 8:51 p.m. on May 6 in the 1700 block of N Big Spring Street. Investigators said the driver of an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound on Big Spring and disregarded a red light at the intersection of Bog Spring Street and W Golf Course Road. That’s when MPD said the driver struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road and left the scene.

The pedestrian was airlifted to Lubbock with serious injuries.

Witnesses could not give a vehicle description because it was dark out. Area security cameras have also not been helpful; MPD said the vehicle involved will have damage to the front left headlight area. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 230506028. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.