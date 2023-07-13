MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident earlier this month.

According to a post by MPD, on Saturday, July 1st at about 2:25pm, the unknown male suspect wearing a cowboy hat, t-shirt, blue jeans, and boots was driving a white Dodge Challenger in the Target parking lot before striking a parked vehicle. The Challenger then parked at another location in the parking lot before entering the store.

If you recognize this individual, please contact MPD at 432-685-7108 and reference case number 230713019.