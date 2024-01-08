MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused in a hit and run crash.

According to the department, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on December 24 at Little Woodrow’s bar, located at 3415 N Loop 240 W. Investigators said a suspect in a white Ford dually pickup truck struck the left rear of a parked Kia Forte and left the scene without meeting financial obligations. The picture below shows the actor as he paid for his tab prior to leaving the bar.

Anyone with information is asked to call 432-685-7108 and reference case number 231225023.