MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on November 27, the woman pictured below was caught on camera selecting items at HEB on Andrews Highway. Investigators said she then walked out of the store with about $230 worth of unpaid goods and left the scene in a grey 2015 Toyota Camry.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference cause number 221201300. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.