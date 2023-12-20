MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Crime Stoppers and Midland Police Department are investigating a theft that happened in Dillards on Tuesday.

According to a post by Crime Stoppers, at about 4:20pm on Tuesday, December 19th, two unknown female suspects walked into Dillards and stumbled across a gift card on the ground.

After taking it to customer service to ask about the remaining balance, they found out there was $1,000 on the card and went on a shopping spree. The two spent the entire $1,000 and then a little bit of their own money before exiting the store at about 7:15pm.

The gentleman who purchased the gift card as a gift for his wife realized he dropped it and contacted Dillards immediately, only to find out it had been already spent.

If you recognize either of these suspects, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 23518. The first tip made to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.