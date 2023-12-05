MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers are looking to identify an unknown male suspect who was involved in a theft last month.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on Monday, November 13th, the suspect stole a Gorilla Cart, which is valued at about $200, from the Kent Kwik located at 4400 W. Illinois. After putting the cart in the bed of a white Ford F150, he left the scene in an unknown direction.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 231120302. Tips made to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.