MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Sunday, MPD and Midland Fire Department responded to a fatal vehicle accident at an apartment complex in Midland.

The driver crashed through a fence before driving into the apartment.

When officers arrived on the scene the driver was found unresponsive and transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

One male was found inside the apartment with minor injuries from the accident and was treated on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.