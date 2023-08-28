MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead.

According to a news release, around 12:15 a.m. on August 18, officers responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 3500 block of W Wadley Avenue. At the scene, investigators learned that Elizabeth G. Ramirez had been struck in the center eastbound lane while crossing between Godfrey Street and Tarleton Street off Wadley. Ramirez was taken to a Lubbock hospital with life threatening injuries and died last weekend.

No other details have been released, MPD said the investigation is on-going.

Friends of Ramirez, also known as “Lizzie, have established a Gofundme to help her family with expenses.

“Lizzie has gone to be with her Savior and is healed of her earthly wounds and pain. Please continue to pray for her family, for God to wrap his loving arms around them and surround them with peace, understanding and love as they navigate through their bereavement and loss,” wrote Kendra Alexander.

If you’d like to help, you’ll find that fundraiser here.