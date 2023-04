MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen dead Monday evening.

According to a news release, around 5:30 p.m. on April 10, officers were called to 3417 N Midland Drive, Northridge Court Apartments, after shots were fired in the area. At the scene, officers found a 16-year-old boy dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.