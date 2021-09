MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Around 9:30 p.m. on August 31, police were called to the 1300 block of E Interstate 20 on the south service road about the accident.

There, police found the driver of a grey 2017 Chevy Silverado. The driver told police he struck someone walking along the road.

The victim, 33-year-old Eric Font, of Jasper, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is on-going.