MPD investigating deadly crash, victim identified

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- One person was killed in a rollover crash overnight.

MPD has identified the victim as 25-year-old Daniel Espinoza.

Around 2:17 a.m. on July 30, MPD and the Midland Fire Department were dispatched to the 3000 block of W I-20 south service road about the crash. Espinoza was found pinned under a Ford F150.

Investigators say Espinoza had been traveling east on the service when he lost control of his vehicle. Espinoza was partially ejected when the vehicle rolled. Police say the investigation is on-going.