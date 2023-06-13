MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon crash that left one woman dead.

According to a news release, around 12:57 p.m. on June 12, officers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 1900 block of South Lamesa Road. Investigators said a Mercedes sedan was traveling southbound on S Lamesa Road while a Toyota minivan was traveling northbound; the driver of the van reportedly moved into the left-hand turn lane and, while attempting to turn on the 1100 block of E Gist Street, collided with the sedan.

A passenger in the mini-van, 87-year-old Sally Garcia, was taken to the hospital where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash. The investigation is on-going.