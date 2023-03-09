MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man has been arrested following a deadly crash that left one woman dead. Nicolas Yager, 21, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.

According to MPD, around 9:50 p.m. on March 8, officers responded to the intersection of Mockingbird Land and N Big Spring Street in reference to a crash. Traci Lynn Klein, 34, of Midland, was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators said a Toyota Highlander, driven by Klein, was traveling east on Mockingbird Lane and crossing Big Spring Street to continue eastward. Yager, driving a Ford F350 was attempting to make a left turn south onto N Big Spring St from Mockingbird Lane and failed to yield the right of way to the Toyota Highlander.

The next of kin has been notified and the investigation is on-going.