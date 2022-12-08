MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left a portion of Highway 191 closed for several hours Thursday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. on December 8, officers with MPD’s Traffic Division were called to a single vehicle rollover crash in the 5700 block of Highway 191. Investigators said the vehicle was traveling in the eastbound inside lane when it entered a skid, crossed the median lane into the center median, and rolled.

The driver, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to MPD, speed and “impairment” are believed to be contributing factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.