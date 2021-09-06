MPD investigating deadly auto vs. pedestrian accident

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are investigating after a deadly auto versus pedestrian accident.

Around 5:06 a.m. September 6, MPD officers were called to the 3000 block of W Interstate 20 on the north service road to investigate the crash.

At the scene, officers found a blue 2017 Hyundai Tucson pulled over on the road, facing east. The driver of the Hyundai told police they were driving east on the service road when they struck a person walking in the street. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD says the investigation is on-going.