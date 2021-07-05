MPD investigating deadly accident

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Lubbock man is dead following a deadly accident Sunday.

Around 10:00 p.m. on July 4, Midland Police and the Midland Fire Department responded to the 11000 block of State Highway 191 about a crash.

At the scene, police found Michael Martin, 25, of Lubbock, lying in the eastbound lanes. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The MPD Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate the accident.

According to investigators, a blue Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound in the outside lane of SH 191. A gold Honda Accord, driven by Martin, was traveling east on SH 191, also in the outside lane.

The Honda struck the rear of the Ford truck which caused both vehicles to swerve and spin. The vehicles then came to a rest on the shoulder of the inside lane.

At one point after the accident, Martin exited his vehicle and was standing in the roadway.

Martin was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado traveling in the eastbound inside lane of 191.

The investigation is on-going.