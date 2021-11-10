MPD investigating deadly accident, victim identified

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is investigating following an early morning accident that left one dead

Around 4:30 a.m. on November 10, MPD responded to the accident in the 4100 block of W IH-20 on the eastbound side. Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they found a tan 2005 GMC Sierra that had rolled multiple times.

Investigators say the driver of the Sierra, identified as 25-year-old David Gutierrez, of Midland, was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a release, MPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit was notified and responded to the scene. Investigators say Gutierrez was traveling eastbound on IH-20 behind a white, 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. Gutierrez then hit the Chevrolet from behind, lost control, left the roadway, and rolled. Investigators say Gutierrez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

MPD says next of kin has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.