MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of using counterfeit money.

According to a Facebook post, on August 15, the man pictured below use a counterfeit $100 bill, along with two legal bills to pay for a purchase at El Rancho Boots. The man left with a $250 pair of Ariat boots and drove away in a tan older model Ford F-150.

If you recognize this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220815043. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.