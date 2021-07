MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify several suspects who tried to steal catalytic converters.

According to a Facebook post, on June 24, several men tried to steal the parts from Dawson Geophysical at 2501 Commerce Drive.

MPD says the men caused several thousands of dollars in damages.





Anyone who recognizes the man pictured above is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. Your tip could be worth a cash reward.