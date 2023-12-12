MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Crime Stopper and Midland Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying an unknown suspect involved in a theft earlier this month.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on December 8th, an unknown male suspect forced entry into the HOTWORX, located at 3415 W Loop 250 N. He stole a sports bra, leggings, and cash

If your recognize this individual, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference MPD case number 231208008. Tips made to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.