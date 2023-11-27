MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of breaking into a business and causing damage.

According to a social media post, around 12:30 a.m. on November 9, the man pictured below broke into Bowlero and caused extensive damage to the doors. He then left the scene in a white Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 231109004. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.