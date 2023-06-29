MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is looking to identify an unknown male suspect involved in a theft from Boot Barn.

On Monday, June 19th, a male and female entered the Boot Barn in Midland, stealing more than $400 worth of merchandise, according to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers. The female has been identified, but the male suspect has not yet been identified.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230619026. If your tip is the first one to identify the suspect, Midland Crime Stoppers says it will be worth a cash reward. No caller ID is ever used and tippers will remain anonymous.