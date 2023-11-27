MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Crime Stoppers and Midland Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male suspect involved in a theft.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, the unknown male entered the Boot Barn, located at 812 W. I-20, and stole a pair of boots.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 231117023. Tips made to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips remain anonymous and Caller ID is not used.