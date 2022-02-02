MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on December 15 and January 29 the couple pictured below stole more than $8,000 worth of merchandise from Best Buy. The pair was last seen driving a forest green Jeep Grand Cherokee.







If you recognize either suspect, please call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108 or Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220119020. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.