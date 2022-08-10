MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two people accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on July 26, the man and woman pictured below visited the smart home section at Best Buy where the woman reportedly placed two doorbell cameras and a dash camera inside her purse. The pair then walked out of the store with around $540 worth of merchandise.

If you recognize either suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220726038. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.