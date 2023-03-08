MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to solve an aggravated robbery. Midland Crime Stoppers said a photo obtained from a security camera may not be the best but is hoping someone may recognize the clothing or may have overheard someone talking about the crime.

On February 23, an unknown man, thought to be African American, entered the Dollar General located at 2015 N. Lamesa Road. The man walked around the store gathering snacks and then went to the register to pay for his items. After the suspect handed over $10 to pay for his items, the store clerk opened the cash drawer, which prompted the suspect to draw a gun and demand the money. He then left the store with about $1,079 in stolen cash.

Investigators described the suspect as a black male standing 6’2″ tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing an Under Armour hoodie, black and camp print joggers, and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 230223056. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.